Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Repligen traded as low as $149.55 and last traded at $151.36. 14,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 375,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.
RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.51.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
