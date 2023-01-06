Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($3.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KYMR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

KYMR opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $60.21.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.