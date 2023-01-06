Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.29

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 1453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

