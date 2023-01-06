Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 13.2 %

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,150. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

