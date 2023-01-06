RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RSF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.