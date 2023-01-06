RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,450. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
