RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,450. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

