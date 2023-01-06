RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMMZ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 28,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,694. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

