RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $16.43 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,862.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,620 shares in the company, valued at $408,862.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $454,218.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

