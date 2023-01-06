RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

