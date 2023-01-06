Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.24. 22,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,730. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

