Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 20,690 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $723.76 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $738.98 and a 200-day moving average of $678.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.