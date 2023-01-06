Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,491 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Discover Financial Services worth $75,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

