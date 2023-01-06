Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 558,121 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,121 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of DoorDash worth $70,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 114.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $152.49.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

