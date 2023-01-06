Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $44.15 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555,172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.62% of AGCO worth $44,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $134.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

