Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $53.63 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

