Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $57.30 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,326 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Gartner worth $57,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $324.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.88.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

