Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $63.79 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Cummins worth $63,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI opened at $236.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

