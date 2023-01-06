Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

