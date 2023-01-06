Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $38,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

NYSE TEL opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $162.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

