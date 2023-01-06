Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,705 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $62,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARW opened at $105.72 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $136.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

