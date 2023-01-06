Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 570 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $61,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

NYSE:EXR opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.17. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

