Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,827 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.62% of Robert Half International worth $52,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 97,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 37.8% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Robert Half International Price Performance
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Robert Half International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
See Also
