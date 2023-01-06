Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Volume Hits $4.31 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $230.25 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,348.11 or 0.07948031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,795 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,322.7172648 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5,430,336.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

