Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $16.34 Average PT from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Root by 1,833.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Root by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Root by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Root stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

