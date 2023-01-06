Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $16.34 Average PT from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root
Root Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Root stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Further Reading
