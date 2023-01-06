Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rover Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.87 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

