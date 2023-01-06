Roxanne S. Austin Acquires 35,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CRWD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. 6,767,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.09.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
