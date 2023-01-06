Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLD. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

