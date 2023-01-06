RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.11.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of RPM International by 151.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

