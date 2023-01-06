RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56). Approximately 35,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 66,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Insider Activity

In other RUA Life Sciences news, insider Lachlan Smith acquired 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £10,444.14 ($12,583.30).

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

Featured Articles

