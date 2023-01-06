RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 2.1%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56). 35,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 66,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at RUA Life Sciences

In other RUA Life Sciences news, insider Lachlan Smith bought 19,341 shares of RUA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,444.14 ($12,583.30).

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

