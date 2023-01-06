Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.65

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.65 and traded as low as $24.62. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 697 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.