Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.93 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $139.93 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00039848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00111117 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00198731 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00060098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.79260231 USD and is up 10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

