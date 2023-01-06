Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $141.93 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.81 or 0.00040509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00196959 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059786 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.77325982 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

