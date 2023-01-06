Saitama Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.44 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $791,155.35 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00106426 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $739,898.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

