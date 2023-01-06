SALT Price Tops $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $15,161.28 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039150 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00235618 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03389378 USD and is up 10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,108.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

