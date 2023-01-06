Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.50

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $9.25. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 18,369 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFRGY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.51) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 1.0 %

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

