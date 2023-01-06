Samantha Pearce Sells 531 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95.

On Thursday, November 10th, Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.38. 595,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,565. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

