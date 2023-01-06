Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Market Perform

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.51) to GBX 3,225 ($38.86) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.92) to GBX 3,100 ($37.35) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,773.89.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

