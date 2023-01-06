Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 4,180 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 321,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 269,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE COF opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.