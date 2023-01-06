Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 6,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day moving average is $358.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

