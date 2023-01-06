Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

