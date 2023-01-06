Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.7% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

