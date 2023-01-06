Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $48,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.30. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

