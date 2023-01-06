Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

