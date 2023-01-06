Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.