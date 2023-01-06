Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

