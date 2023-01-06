Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 2,781 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $364.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $373.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.