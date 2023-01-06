Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,990 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

