Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 27,171 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

