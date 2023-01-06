Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.90.

Shares of HII stock opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

